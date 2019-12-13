Enabling & Support

OPS-SAT: the flying laboratory

13/12/2019 337 views 9 likes 433798 ID 00:03:18
English

On 17 December, ESA will launch a first-of-its-kind space laboratory, OPS-SAT. The small, low-cost, test satellite has been specifically designed for operational experimentation in space, and includes the most powerful flight computer on-board any current ESA spacecraft.
Consumer electronics have gone through a revolution over the last 30 years with computers becoming ever faster, smaller and better. But when it comes to million- or even billion-euro satellites, their on-board hardware and software have not seen this revolution due to the risk of testing new technology in flight.
As spacecraft managers dare to fly only tried-and-tested hard and software in the harsh conditions of space, innovation on the operational side of satellites is a very slow-moving process. This is where OPS-SAT steps in, bringing down the barriers to spacecraft operations it provides a chance to safely test out new mission control techniques.
Anyone can apply to become an 'experimenter' and test their innovative software and new mission operations techniques in space. Proving technology for future missions and paving the way for satellites to further evolve with minimum risk, OPS-SAT will be launched together with CHEOPS from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

  • ESA - European Space Agency
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • TV Exchanges
An orbiting test-bed for innovation
Enabling & Support

OPS-SAT

Image 1138 views 7 likes
An orbiting test-bed for innovation
Enabling & Support

OPS-SAT

Image 1330 views 3 likes
OPS-SAT
Enabling & Support

OPS-SAT

Image 21924 views 1 likes
OPS-SAT's mission control
Enabling & Support

OPS-SAT's mission control

Image 64 views 0 likes
OPS-SAT engineering model
Enabling & Support

Tiny sat, big ambitions

Image 2756 views 68 likes