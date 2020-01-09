Applications

Aerosol spread from Australian fires

09/01/2020 2135 views 53 likes 435427 ID 00:00:20
English

Ferocious bushfires have been sweeping across Australia since September, fuelled by record-breaking temperatures, drought and wind. The country has always experienced fires, but this season has been horrific. A staggering 10 million hectares of land have been burned, at least 24 people have been killed and it has been reported that almost half a billion animals have perished. The fires have not only decimated the land, but they have also had a serious effect on air quality.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission is dedicated to monitoring air pollution by measuring a multitude of trace gases as well as aerosols – all of which affect the air we breathe. This animation shows the immense spread of aerosols from bushfires in southeast Australia between 28 December 2019 and 8 January 2020. These plumes of particles have swept over New Zealand and crossed the South Pacific Ocean, even reaching Chile and Argentina.

Tracking aerosols from California’s fires
Applications

Tracking aerosols from California’s fires

Image 5475 views 99 likes
Paradise lost
Applications

Paradise lost

Image 4910 views 81 likes
Australian bushfires
Applications

Australian bushfires

Image 4420 views 79 likes
Bushfires rage in Australia
Applications

Bushfires rage in Australia

Image 5163 views 83 likes
Aerosols over São Paulo
Applications

Aerosols over São Paulo

Image 660 views 6 likes