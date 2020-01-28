Solar Orbiter – the Sun close-up

ESA’s mission to the Sun, Solar Orbiter, is due for launch on an Atlas V 411 from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 7 February 23:15 EST / 04:15 GMT / 05:15 CET on 8 Feb.

Equipped with a suite of ten scientific instruments, Solar Orbiter will capture the first images of the Sun’s poles and make detailed observations of solar activity. Its specially designed heatshield is capable of enduring temperatures of more than 500ºC.

This A and B roll includes footage of launch preparations in Florida and interviews with mission leaders.

Solar Orbiter is a space mission of international collaboration between ESA and NASA. The spacecraft has been developed by Airbus.