Solar Orbiter launch replay

Watch a replay of the launch of Solar Orbiter, ESA’s new Sun-exploring spacecraft, which will look at our parent star from a completely new perspective. The satellite was lofted to space by the US Atlas V 411 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 10 February 2020.

Solar Orbiter is an ESA-led mission with strong NASA participation. The spacecraft will perform unprecedented close-up observations of the Sun from high-latitudes, providing the first images of the uncharted polar regions of the Sun.