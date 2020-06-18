ESA title
Applications

ESAIL maritime microsatellite

Soon a Vega will launch from Kourou carrying a payload of several satellites. These will be delivered into orbit by a new multi-payload system developed by ESA. Among these small satellites,  E-SAIL. This microsatellite is dedicated to supporting maritime traffic and making seafaring safer. It is part of ESA’s SAT-AIS programme, which aims is to increase the coverage of the Automatic Identification System for ships. This system is a short-range coastal tracking system currently used on ships that makes traffic safer but which has a limited range. With microsatellites from the SAT-AIS programme such as E-SAIL maritime shipping can be made safer across the oceans.

This A&B Roll includes interviews with:

Carsten Tobehn, SAT-AIS Project Manager, ESA in English and German

Frederic Rouesnel Senior Policy Officer, Luxembourg Space Agency in English and French

Peter Mabson, President, CEO and Director, exactEarth

