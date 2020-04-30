Astronaut coffee break: filming in space

Take a break with ESA astronauts Alexander Gerst, Samantha Cristoforetti, Luca Parmitano and Thomas Pesquet as they discuss living and working in space. In this video, our astronauts talk about camera equipment and a virtual reality project called the International Space Station (ISS) Experience.

The images of Earth astronauts capture during their time in space are breathtaking, but footage from inside the Station is just as exciting. ISS Experience is a commercial initiative to create an immersive VR experience of life in space for people on Earth. Here, Luca explains ISS Experience to his fellow astronauts as they talk about plans to take VR cameras beyond the airlock.

This clip is part of a series of four filmed in February 2020, following Luca’s return from the ISS mission on 6 February. It was filmed in the crew quarters of the German Aerospace Center DLR’s :envihab facility next to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

For more about Luca’s Beyond mission and other ESA astronaut-related content, visit the Exploration blog: https://blogs.esa.int/exploration/