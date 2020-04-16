Science & Exploration

Cheops: the science begins

16/04/2020 1334 views 46 likes 437516 ID 00:03:00
English

ESA’s first mission dedicated to the study of exoplanets is about to start its science operations after successfully completing its in-orbit commissioning phase.

Cheops (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite) was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 18 December 2019. Since then the telescope cover opened and started observing its first stars.  Now that the spacecraft, telescope’s optical performance, detectors and electronics are all working as planned, Cheops will study hundreds of known exoplanets orbiting bright stars. The mission will use the transit method – recording the minute dip in light as a planet passes in front of its host star – to measure planet sizes with unprecedented precision and accuracy and to determine their densities by combining these with independent measurements of their masses.

Cheops is a small (or S class) mission in ESA's Science Programme, developed as a partnership with Switzerland, with important contributions from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The science mission will continue until October 2023 and will expand our understanding of exoplanets and the Universe we live in.

Science & Exploration

Cheops: the hunt for exoplanets

Video 00:03:00 5521 views 97 likes
Science & Exploration

Cheops - the science begins

Video 00:00:56 9 views 0 likes
Exoplanet mission timeline – Cheops
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet mission timeline – Cheops

Image 803 views 6 likes
Science & Exploration

Cheops satellite integration

Video 00:01:38 1155 views 2 likes
Cheops: An exoplanet follow-up mission
Science & Exploration

Cheops: An exoplanet follow-up mission

Image 118 views 0 likes