Live discussion with BepiColombo experts - replay

BepiColombo experts share their first results from the spacecraft’s 10 April 2020 Earth flyby. Launched in 2018, BepiColombo is Europe’s first mission to Mercury. In the early hours of Friday 10 April, the spacecraft flew only 12 700 km from Earth for its first “gravity assist” on the way to the closest planet to the Sun. Guests during the live discussion included ESA mission experts and scientists from some of the instrument teams, who reflected on the flyby, presented data gathered by the different instruments and provided an outlook on the exciting science to come.