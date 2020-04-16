Science & Exploration

Views of Earth from BepiColombo’s flyby

16/04/2020 2066 views 59 likes 438319 ID 00:00:33
English

A compilation of about 200 images collected by the joint European-Japanese mission BepiColombo during its first – and only – flyby of Earth on 10 April 2020, a manoeuvre needed to adjust its trajectory en route to its destination, Mercury. The spacecraft, equipped with three 'selfie' cameras, captured a series of stunning images of our home planet as it closed in, approached, and finally departed. 

In this video, Earth first appears as a rotating marble from behind the spacecraft structure and high-gain antenna in the sequence captured on 9 April. Later, in the images shot just before closest approach, less than 13 000 km from Earth's surface, the planet appears in greater detail, with the outline of East Africa, the Arabian peninsula and India well in sight, between the spacecraft’s instrument boom on the left and its medium-gain antenna on the right. Finally, the sequence of images taken by BepiColombo as it moved away on 10 and 11 April show a crescent Earth shining against the cosmic darkness; towards the end of the video, the Moon also makes an appearance, visible as a tiny speck of light near the end of the spacecraft solar array.

Full story: BepiColombo takes last snaps of Earth en route to Mercury

Credit:

Images: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Music: TV3 - CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 
Lyrics author & melody composer: Stefano Orsini
Music score: Angelo Coccia & Silvano Buogo

  • Images: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO; Music: TV3 - CC BY-NC-ND 4.0; Lyrics author & melody composer: Stefano Orsini; Music score: Angelo Coccia & Silvano Buogo, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Animation
BepiColombo timeline
Science & Exploration

BepiColombo timeline

Image 2923 views 20 likes
BepiColombo journey timeline
Science & Exploration

BepiColombo journey timeline

Image 1311 views 9 likes
The three BepiColombo cartoon spacecraft modules symbolically 'hug' planet Earth ahead of the flyby
Science & Exploration

BepiColombo cartoon spacecraft 'hug' Earth ahead of flyby

Image 158 views 9 likes
BepiColombo closing in on Earth ahead of flyby
Science & Exploration

BepiColombo closing in on Earth ahead of flyby

Image 93 views 2 likes
BepiColombo closing in on Earth ahead of flyby
Science & Exploration

BepiColombo closing in on Earth ahead of flyby

Image 155 views 5 likes