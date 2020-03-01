Fun and education for kids and families with Expedition: Home

ESA Education is launching Expedition: Home , a one-stop website for kids and parents to do fun space-based activities and keep learning while at home.

The minisite features plenty of activities for three age ranges: 3-6, 6-12 and 12-18 years old.

With Expedition: Home, you and your family will be able to:

Try our special selection of hands-on space activities: Build, Experiment, Move, Watch, Draw & Colour, Program, and Explore

Have fun with Paxi , our alien mascot, with interactive media and mini-lessons for the younger explorers

, our alien mascot, with interactive media and mini-lessons for the younger explorers Meet an ESA expert each week and learn about their fascinating work

and learn about their fascinating work Participate in the special home edition of our school projects , running from 12 May to 4 September Moon Camp @ home

Create a 3D model of a lunar base where astronauts can live and explore Climate detectives @ home

Monitor our planet from home and investigate climate using a satellite image CADSat @ home

Plan a scientific mission and 3D design your very own mini satellite which has to fit the size of a soda can

, running from 12 May to 4 September