Fun and education for kids and families with Expedition: Home
ESA Education is launching Expedition: Home, a one-stop website for kids and parents to do fun space-based activities and keep learning while at home.
The minisite features plenty of activities for three age ranges: 3-6, 6-12 and 12-18 years old.
With Expedition: Home, you and your family will be able to:
- Try our special selection of hands-on space activities: Build, Experiment, Move, Watch, Draw & Colour, Program, and Explore
- Have fun with Paxi, our alien mascot, with interactive media and mini-lessons for the younger explorers
- Meet an ESA expert each week and learn about their fascinating work
- Participate in the special home edition of our school projects, running from 12 May to 4 September
Moon Camp @ home
Create a 3D model of a lunar base where astronauts can live and explore
Climate detectives @ home
Monitor our planet from home and investigate climate using a satellite image
CADSat @ home
Plan a scientific mission and 3D design your very own mini satellite which has to fit the size of a soda can
- Participate in our Weekly Space Challenges, running from 12 May to 4 September:
#SpaceCodingChallenge
We need your coding skills to program a game and help Paxi accomplish his space missions!
#TrainLikeAnAstronaut challenge
It’s time to get up, move our bodies, and train like an astronaut! Complete physical activities to practice your agility, endurance, coordination, and strength
