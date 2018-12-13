New and improved ESA Kids website
The ESA Education office is proud to launch the new and improved ESA Kids website, the online home of Paxi, the ESA Education mascot. With the new design and organisation, ESA Kids is the one-stop shop for all space-related information, resources, multimedia, and activities for children.
The ESA Kids platform has a new look and feel that enables users easier access to space-inspired Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) content geared toward primary-school aged children (5-12 years) in English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, and Italian.
What’s new?
Do you love the Paxi animations on different STEM subjects? How about Paxi on the ISS videos, in which an astronaut aboard the International Space Station helps explain aspects of life in microgravity? These and more are now available in our dedicated Multimedia section.
Also included are animations from other ESA missions like Rosetta and the recently launched BepiColombo spacecraft to Mercury.
Users will also find fun and educational downloads such as Paxi posters and jaw-dropping wallpapers and screensavers from ESA spacecraft such as Mars Express and Rosetta.
Of course, the Learn and News sections remain the go-to sections for the latest activities and background lessons on a variety of space-related topics, now filterable by subtopics.
Lastly, we have also made it easier than ever to submit to the Space Gallery Competition, our monthly art contest in which children create artwork inspired by that month’s theme.
For educators too!
The new ESA Kids website is also designed as a platform for educators. The new Teachers section provides quick and easy access to classroom projects and teaching resources for primary-level education along with teacher training opportunities hosted by ESA Education.
