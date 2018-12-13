New and improved ESA Kids website

The ESA Education office is proud to launch the new and improved ESA Kids website, the online home of Paxi, the ESA Education mascot. With the new design and organisation, ESA Kids is the one-stop shop for all space-related information, resources, multimedia, and activities for children.

The ESA Kids platform has a new look and feel that enables users easier access to space-inspired Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) content geared toward primary-school aged children (5-12 years) in English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, and Italian.

What’s new?

Do you love the Paxi animations on different STEM subjects? How about Paxi on the ISS videos, in which an astronaut aboard the International Space Station helps explain aspects of life in microgravity? These and more are now available in our dedicated Multimedia section.

Also included are animations from other ESA missions like Rosetta and the recently launched BepiColombo spacecraft to Mercury.