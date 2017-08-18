Using radar data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, areas where rice is grown in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu can be assessed. Light blue to magenta colours represent cultivated fields and light to dark green represents forests.
An external view of Europe’s largest vacuum chamber, the Large Space Simulator, which subjects entire satellites to space-like conditions ahead of launch. This 15 m-high and 10 m-diameter chamber is cavernous enough to accommodate an upended double decker bus.
Satellites are lowered down through a top hatch. Once the top and side hatches are sealed, high-performance pumps create a vacuum a billion times lower than standard sea level atmosphere, held for weeks at a time during test runs.
A 121-segment mirror array reflects simulated sunlight into the chamber, at the same time as the internal walls are pumped full of –190°C liquid nitrogen, together recreating the extreme thermal conditions prevailing in orbit.
Embedded sensors and measurement devices check whether a mission’s thermal engineers have done their job well, and if the test satellite maintains an acceptable internal temperature range without buckling or other unwanted temperature-driven effects.
The simulator is an essential part of ESA’s Test Centre in the Netherlands, the largest facility of its kind in Europe, providing a complete suite of equipment for all aspects of satellite testing under a single roof.
This map is a preview of Gaia’s measurements of the sky in colour.
The image includes preliminary data from 18.6 million bright stars observed by Gaia between July 2014 and May 2016, and it shows the middle value of the colours of all stars that are observed in each pixel. The colour of each star is estimated by comparing the total amount of blue and red light recorded by Gaia.
The Galactic Plane, corresponding to the most densely populated region of our Milky Way galaxy, stands out as the roughly horizontal feature across the image. The reddest regions in the map, mainly found near the Galactic Centre, correspond to dark areas in the density of stars: these are clouds of dust that obscure part of the starlight, especially at blue wavelengths, making it appear redder. It is also possible to see the two Magellanic Clouds – small satellite galaxies of our Milky Way – in the lower part of the map.
Gaia’s first full-colour all-sky map, based on data for more than 1 billion stars, will be unleashed in its highest resolution in April 2018.
Full story: Sneak peek of Gaia's sky in colour
Clockwise from top: ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin pose for a photo in the Russian section of the International Space Station. Together they are the Expedition 52/53 crew and all the humans orbiting Earth at this time.
The six are positioned around the flags of the nations that built and maintain the Station: USA, Russia, France, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Norway, The Netherlands, UK, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Japan.
The orbital outpost circles Earth every 90 minutes and offers state-of-the-art facilities for research, allowing the astronauts to run experiments in weightlessness for many weeks and even years. Research opportunities are available to scientists from all over the world – there is no other laboratory like the International Space Station.
Next month Fyodor, Peggy and Jack will undock from the Station in their Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft and return to Earth, leaving Paolo, Randy and Sergei, who will become Expedition 53/54 when they are joined by a new trio: cosmonaut and Soyuz commander Alexander Misurkin, and NASA astronauts Mark VandeHei and Joseph Acaba.
Paolo is on his third visit to the Station, a five-month mission called Vita. Follow Paolo Nespoli and his mission via paolonespoli.esa.int
Observations of the 14 October 2014 coronal mass ejection seen by various Sun-watching spacecraft. The eruption began at around 18:30 GMT, and was first observed at 18:48 GMT by SOHO. These images show different views at different times during the event. While NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), the ESA/NASA Solar Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and ESA’s Proba-2 were close to Earth and saw the event play out from the left in these images, NASA’s Stereo-A was positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from the Earth and as such saw it on the right.
An arrow points to the source location. Bright loops persisted in the active region for more than a day after the initial detection.
From left to right the images were taken by the SDO Atmospheric Imaging Assembly with the 131 Å filter, the SOHO LASCO C2 (a coronagraph (outer circle) covers the disc of the Sun (inner white outline) to better see the extent of solar atmosphere), the Stereo-A SECCHI imager at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, and the Proba-2 SWAP telescope.
Thanks to a quirk of our cosmos, the Moon’s average distance from Earth is just right for it to appear as the same size in the sky as the significantly larger Sun. Once in a while the Moon slides directly between Earth and the Sun such that it appears to cover our star completely, temporarily blocking out its light and creating a total solar eclipse for those along the narrow path cast by the Moon’s shadow.
Next week, on 21 August, observers situated along a 115 km-wide swath stretching from Oregon to South Carolina in the US will be on this path of totality, with peak totality occurring at 18:26 GMT (check here for detailed timings). For up to 2 minutes 40 seconds, observers at a given location will be bathed in an eerie twilight in the middle of the day.
It is not possible to view totality from Europe, although those in the westernmost region may see a partial eclipse before the Sun drops below the horizon at sunset.
A team of astronomers from ESA will be studying the eclipse from the USA and, like many others, hoping that skies will be clear so that they can capture the phenomena visible only during eclipses. These include beads of light shining through gaps in the lunar terrain, and the glittering ‘diamond ring’ effect as the last and first slither of sunlight glints through immediately before and after totality.
They will also aim to image the Sun’s extended atmosphere, the corona, which is visible to the naked eye only during totality when the rest of the Sun’s light is blocked out.
Observations of the corona are business as usual for the ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, SOHO, which can use a special filter to block the Sun’s light. During Earth’s total eclipse, SOHO will provide important context of the corona and Sun’s activity from its viewpoint in space.
Outside of the path of totality observers will experience a partial eclipse – seeing the Moon appear to take a bite out of the Sun’s disc. This is similar to what our Proba-2 satellite will see – an example is shown in the image presented here, which was taken during the annular eclipse earlier this year. It shows the turbulent solar disc and swirling corona at extreme-ultraviolet wavelengths.
In fact, Proba-2 will see a series of partial eclipses from Earth orbit. Proba-2 orbits Earth about 14.5 times per day, and thanks to the constant change in viewing angle, will dip in and out of the Moon’s shadow several times during the solar eclipse.
In addition, astronauts aboard the International Space Station, including ESA’s Paolo Nespoli, should also be able to see some aspects of the eclipse. From their unique vantage point, they will view partial eclipses and also hope to capture the Moon’s shadow on the surface of our planet.
Follow ESA’s ground-based activities via http://cesar.esa.int and join the conversation on Twitter with #eclipse2017 and #solareclipse. We’ll keep you posted on our activities – from ground and space – via @esascience.
Remember: never look directly at the Sun, even when partially eclipsed, without proper eye protection such as special solar eclipse glasses, or you risk permanent eye damage.
Gravity governs the movements of the cosmos. It draws flocks of galaxies together to form small groups and more massive galaxy clusters, and brings duos so close that they begin to tug at one another. This latter scenario can have extreme consequences, with members of interacting pairs of galaxies often being dramatically distorted, torn apart, or driven to smash into one another, abandoning their former identities and merging to form a single accumulation of gas, dust, and stars.
The subject of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, IC 1727, is currently interacting with its near neighbour, NGC 672 (which is just out of frame). The pair’s interactions have triggered peculiar and intriguing phenomena within both objects — most noticeably in IC 1727. The galaxy’s structure is visibly twisted and asymmetric, and its bright nucleus has been dragged off-centre.
In interacting galaxies such as these, astronomers often see signs of intense star formation (in episodic flurries known as starbursts) and spot newly-formed star clusters. They are thought to be caused by gravity churning, redistributing, and compacting the gas and dust. In fact, astronomers have analysed the star formation within IC 1727 and NGC 672 and discovered something interesting — observations show that simultaneous bursts of star formation occurred in both galaxies some 20 to 30 and 450 to 750 million years ago. The most likely explanation for this is that the galaxies are indeed an interacting pair, approaching each other every so often and swirling up gas and dust as they pass close by.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, with ESA Kids mascot Paxi, looks out on a sunset from the International Space Station's Cupola module.
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Space Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
Connect with Paolo via: paolonespoli.esa.int
This raw, unprocessed image of Saturn was taken on 12 August 2017 and received on Earth 13 August 2017. The camera was pointing toward Saturn at approximately 938955 kilometres away, and the image was taken using the CL1 and RED filters. The image has not been validated or calibrated. A validated/calibrated image will be archived with the Planetary Data System in 2018.
The Cassini Solstice Mission is a joint United States and European endeavor. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, manages the mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington, D.C. The Cassini orbiter was designed, developed and assembled at JPL. The imaging team consists of scientists from the US, England, France, and Germany. The imaging operations center and team lead (Dr. C. Porco) are based at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colo.
Week in Images
14 - 18 August 2017
