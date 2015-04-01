Applications N° 18–2019: Call for Media: Last glimpse of the Sentinel-6 satellite 4 November 2019

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 satellite, which will measure sea-level rise and ice thickness, will be available for a last visit in the cleanroom before it is further tested and prepared for launch in late 2020 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Media representatives are invited to join us at the IABG space test centre in Ottobrunn, near Munich, Germany, on 15 November at 09:00 CET. The partners of the Copernicus Sentinel-6 project – ESA, the European Commission, Eumetsat, NASA, NOAA, Airbus and CNES – would be delighted to see you and discuss first-hand details regarding the mission. An interesting programme has been put together specifically for the day, and experts from the team will be available for detailed questions and interviews. Copernicus is headed by the European Commission (EC) in partnership with ESA. The EC, acting on behalf of the European Union, is responsible for the overall initiative, setting requirements and managing services. Eumetsat will operate the satellite and generate and deliver the products. NASA and NOAA are contributing the microwave radiometer, the Laser retroreflector and the GNSS-RO receiver. Airbus has the industry lead on the project, with IABG responsible for the testing of the satellite.

Looking at sea-level rise Between 1993 and 2018, the global sea level rose 3.2 mm every year on average. This rate has been accelerating over the last few years and is only expected to grow further. To be able to keep a closer eye on sea level, permanent observations are needed over the world’s oceans. Because of the vast size of the oceans which cover 70% of Earth, this can only be achieved by using satellites from space. For this purpose, Copernicus Sentinel-6 carries a radar altimeter as its main sensor. The instrument is best suited to observe sea levels and the thickness of ice in the polar regions. Additionally, the satellite carries several instruments for navigation, as well as to observe water vapour. Sentinel-6 will map up to 95% of Earth’s oceans every 10 days. Global sea-level measurements have so far been supplied by a fleet of satellites, which include the French–US Topex-Poseidon and Jason missions, previous ESA missions such as the ERS satellites, Envisat and CryoSat, as well as the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite.

Further information More information about Copernicus Sentinel-6 and sea-level rise: http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Copernicus_Sentinel-6A_ready_for_testing http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Observing_the_Earth/Spotlight_on_sea-level_rise https://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-6 http://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2018/09/Regional_sea-level_trends https://www.copernicus.eu Images https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2015/04/Sentinel-6 https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2018/09/Satellite_altimeters https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2018/09/Causes_of_sea-level_rise https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2018/09/Sea-level_rise_and_us https://www.esa.int/spaceinimages/Images/2018/09/Sea-level_rise_is_not_uniform Terms and conditions for using ESA images: www.esa.int/spaceinimages/ESA_Multimedia/Copyright_Notice_Images For questions or more information related to ESA images, please contact directly spaceinimages@esa.int. Videos http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Videos/2018/09/Sea-level_rise https://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Videos/2017/03/Sentinel-6_Jason_CS Terms and conditions for using ESA videos: http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Terms_and_Conditions For questions or more information related to ESA videos, please contact directly spaceinvideos@esa.int. Social media Follow ESA and Copernicus Sentinel-6 via @esa @esa_eo The hashtag to be used is #Sentinel6

