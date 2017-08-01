ESA astronauts Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer joined Chinese colleagues in Yantai, China to take part in their sea survival training,on 14 August 2017..

Returning from space in a Chinese capsule astronauts need to be prepared for any eventuality – including landing in the ocean or sea. Sea survival training is a staple of all astronaut training but this is the first time non-Chinese astronauts have taken part in this training.

Credits: ESA–Stephane Corvaja, 2017