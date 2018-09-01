ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst took this image of Hurricane Florence on 12 September 2018, 400 km high from the International Space Station. He commented:

"Watch out, America! Hurricane Florence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide angle lens from the International Space Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you."

Alexander is on his second six-month Space Station mission. Follow him and the Horizons mission on social media on his website and on his blog.

Credits: ESA/NASA–A. Gerst