ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst took these images of Hurriacane Florence on 12 September 2018, 400 km high from the International Space Station.
"Watch out, America! Hurricane Florence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide angle lens from the International Space Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you."
"Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space."
"This is why the big picture matters, and listening to the official evacuation orders. These two photos are the same - just cropped differently. Please stay safe down there!"
