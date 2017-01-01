ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet during his first spacewalk, on Friday 13 January 2017. Together with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, he spent five hours and 58 minutes outside the Space Station to complete a battery upgrade to the outpost’s power system.

Thomas commented on this picture: "The requisite space selfie! Nice reflection of Earth in the helmet. Unbelievable feeling to be your own space vehicle…"

Follow Thomas and his six-month Proxima mission via thomaspesquet.esa.int

Credits: ESA/NASA