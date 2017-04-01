Each Galileo satellite must go through a rigorous test campaign to assure its readiness for the violence of launch, airlessness and temperature extremes of Earth orbit.
Each one is despatched to a unique location in Europe to ensure its readiness prior to launch: a 3000 sq m cleanroom complex nestled in sandy dunes along the Dutch coast, filled with test equipment to simulate all aspects of spaceflight.
The test centre in Noordwijk – Europe’s largest satellite test site – is part of ESA’s main technical centre, but it is maintained and operated on a commercial basis on behalf of the Agency by a private company created for the purpose: European Test Services (ETS) B.V. Read more
