ɸ-week kicks off

With satellites delivering a mindboggling amount of data about our planet along with the availability of the latest digital technologies, there are countless opportunities for innovation. ESA’s ɸ-week, which kicked off today, explores how this new world can be embraced to bring even more benefits to all.

In his opening address, ESA Director General, Jan Wörner, said, “If you look up the meaning of ɸ there is a long explanation, but at the end it says ‘ɸ is also used as a symbol for the golden ratio and on other occasions for maths and science’ and I would now add, ‘and in space’ – space for the future.”

The week-long event has drawn hundreds of people from numerous disciplines to explore innovation, new technologies and cross disciplinary cooperation – to see how satellite data and new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain can benefit business, industry and science, and also ESA.

ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programme, Josef Aschbacher, explains, “Today we have numerous satellites and other sensors such as drones delivering a wealth of data to understand how our planet works and the impact human activity is having on natural processes. Importantly, data are also used for a myriad of practical applications from farming to maritime safety and, ultimately, to improve daily lives.