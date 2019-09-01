ɸ-week live
Satellite data are essential to monitor and understand our planet, but are also becoming increasingly important to create new business opportunities for the new generation of data and digital entrepreneurs. On 9–13 September, ESA’s second ɸ-week brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, entrepreneurs, space scientists and Earth observation researchers to explore how open science and innovation can benefit from the latest digital technologies to help shape future Earth observation missions and services.
This exciting event is being streamed live, see programme below.
For the more detailed programme, see ɸ-week event website.
Programme (all times CEST)
Monday 9 September – opening sessions
13:30–15:30: AI and the rise of intelligent machines
16:15–18:15: Fostering innovation in European space and ICT
Tuesday 10 September
09:15–10:50 AI4EO, part 1
11:30–13:05 AI4EO, part 2
14:30–16:05 AI4EO, part 3
16:30–18:15 AI4EO, part 4
Wednesday 11 September
09:15–10:50 AI4EO, part 5
11:30–13:05 AI4EO, part 6
14:30–16:05 AI4EO, part 7
16:30-18:05 AI4EO, part 8
Thursday 12 September
09:15–10:50 EO Next, part 1
11:30–13:05 EO Next, part 2
14:30–16:05 Research Infrastructure, part 1
16:30–18:15 Research Infrastructure, part 2
Friday 13 September
09:15–10:35 Research Infrastructure, part 3
11:00–11:30 Research Infrastructure, part 4
11:30–12:00 Summary of conclusions from all sessions
