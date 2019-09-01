ɸ-week live

Satellite data are essential to monitor and understand our planet, but are also becoming increasingly important to create new business opportunities for the new generation of data and digital entrepreneurs. On 9–13 September, ESA’s second ɸ-week brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, entrepreneurs, space scientists and Earth observation researchers to explore how open science and innovation can benefit from the latest digital technologies to help shape future Earth observation missions and services.

This exciting event is being streamed live, see programme below.

For the more detailed programme, see ɸ-week event website.