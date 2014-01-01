Watch Aeolus launch live
Watch live as ESA’s Aeolus mission is launched on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
Aeolus will use revolutionary laser technology to measure winds around the globe. These near-realtime observations will improve the accuracy of numerical weather and climate prediction and advance our understanding of tropical dynamics and processes relevant to climate variability.
Schedule (all times are in CEST):
22:45 Start of live transmission from Europe’s Spaceport, Kourou, French Guiana
23:20 Aeolus lifts off
23:40 Video feed from Jupiter Control Centre in Kourou (no commentary)
00:00 Live transmission continues
00:15 Confirmation of satellite separation and acquisition of signal
00:45 End of live transmission
