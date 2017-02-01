#Sentinel2Go launch event at ESOC

Live from ESA’s Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany: follow the event to celebrate the launch of the second satellite for the Copernicus ‘colour vision’ mission, Sentinel-2.

The second in the two-satellite mission, Sentinel-2B, is set for launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 7 March at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET).

During the event at ESOC, 100 selected social media players from all over Europe, official guests, ESA Earth observation experts and the new generation of Copernicus data users will follow the launch in an informal and interactive setting. Exchanges will take place around four thematic corners on: ‘Land and food security’, ‘Space technology, operations and business trends’, ‘Sea and coastal areas’ and ‘Cities and society’.

In this new mission launch event spirit, everyone is invited to follow the event hashtag #Sentinel2Go and to join these debates on the leading channels (such as Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Instagram).

The live webstream will begin at 00:30 GMT (01:30 CET) and end at 03:00 GMT (04:00 CET).