#Sentinel2Go launch event at ESOC
Live from ESA’s Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany: follow the event to celebrate the launch of the second satellite for the Copernicus ‘colour vision’ mission, Sentinel-2.
The second in the two-satellite mission, Sentinel-2B, is set for launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 7 March at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET).
During the event at ESOC, 100 selected social media players from all over Europe, official guests, ESA Earth observation experts and the new generation of Copernicus data users will follow the launch in an informal and interactive setting. Exchanges will take place around four thematic corners on: ‘Land and food security’, ‘Space technology, operations and business trends’, ‘Sea and coastal areas’ and ‘Cities and society’.
In this new mission launch event spirit, everyone is invited to follow the event hashtag #Sentinel2Go and to join these debates on the leading channels (such as Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Instagram).
The live webstream will begin at 00:30 GMT (01:30 CET) and end at 03:00 GMT (04:00 CET).
Programme (all times in CET):
|1:30
|Event begins
|1:36
|
‘Go-Nogo’
Pier Paolo Emanuelli, Flight Operations Director (FOD)
|1:38
|
Welcome addresses
Rolf Densing, ESA Director of Operations
|1:45
|
‘Roll Call’ in the Mission Control Room
Pier Paolo Emanuelli, ESA FOD
|1:47
|
Overview of the Sentinel-2 mission
Bianca Hoersch, ESA Sentinel-2 Mission Manager
|1:51
|
Presentations on land and food
Marcus Sindram, GAF
|2:15
|
Update from the Mission Control Room
Juan Piñeiro, Deputy Flight Operations Director
|2:17
|
'Spaceship Earth'
Thomas Reiter, ESA astronaut
|2:21
|
Presentations on space technology and business
Tanja Nemetzade, Airbus DS
|2:36
|
About the Vega launcher
Davide Nicolini, ESA
|2:39
|
Follow live coverage from launch site in French Guiana
Final countdown
|2:58
|
'Spaceship Earth'
Thomas Reiter, ESA astronaut
|3:01
|
Presentations on city and society
Juliane Huth, DLR/DFD
|3:12
|
European Commission
András Roboz, EU Commission
|3:16
|
Presentations on space technology and business
Sascha Heising, FabSpace 2.0
|3:24
|
Update from the Mission Control Room
Juan Piñeiro, Deputy Flight Operations Director
|3:26
|
Emergency and Science
Emanuele Barreca, EU Commission
|3:29
|
Presentations on sea and coast
Craig Donlon, ESA
|3:43
|
Follow live coverage from French Guiana
Separation at 03:47:21 CET
|3:48
|
Update from the Mission Control Room
Pier Paolo Emanuelli, ESA FOD
|3:51
|
Success speeches
Luc Fabreguettes, Arianespace Vega Project Manager
|4:00
|
End of moderated event
Musical interlude
