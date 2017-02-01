Watch live: Sentinel-2B launch

The second in the two-satellite Sentinel-2 mission is set for launch from French Guiana on 7 March at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET). Follow the launch via live webstream.

Sentinel-2 is the second mission for Europe’s Copernicus environment monitoring programme. It carries a wide-swath high-resolution multispectral imager working in 13 spectral bands for a new perspective of our land and vegetation. The first in the two-satellite mission, Sentinel-2A, was launched in June 2015 – and now its twin is set for liftoff on 7 March.

The Sentinel-2B satellite will be launched on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport near Kourou in French Guiana, an overseas department of France.

The live webstream will begin at 01:30 GMT (02:30 CET) and end at 03:15 GMT (04:15 CET).

