Watch live: Sentinel-3B launch

The second in the two-satellite Sentinel-3 mission is set for launch from Russia on 25 April at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST). Follow the launch via live webstream.

Sentinel-3B will join its twin, Sentinel-3A, in orbit. The pairing of identical satellites provides the best coverage and data delivery for Europe’s Copernicus programme – the largest environmental monitoring programme in the world. The satellites carry the same suite of cutting-edge instruments to measure oceans, land, ice and atmosphere.

The satellite will be taken into orbit on a Rockot launcher from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.

The live webstream will begin at 17:30 GMT (19:30 CEST) and end at 19:40 GMT (21:40 CEST), and is divided in two parts:

19:30-20:15 CEST Last preparations at Plesetsk, liftoff, and updates from ESA’s mission control in Darmstadt, Germany

20:15-21:10 CEST Break

21:10-21:40 CEST Updates from mission control in Darmstadt on separation and acquisition of signal