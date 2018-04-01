Watch live: Sentinel-3B launch
The second in the two-satellite Sentinel-3 mission is set for launch from Russia on 25 April at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST). Follow the launch via live webstream.
Sentinel-3B will join its twin, Sentinel-3A, in orbit. The pairing of identical satellites provides the best coverage and data delivery for Europe’s Copernicus programme – the largest environmental monitoring programme in the world. The satellites carry the same suite of cutting-edge instruments to measure oceans, land, ice and atmosphere.
The satellite will be taken into orbit on a Rockot launcher from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.
The live webstream will begin at 17:30 GMT (19:30 CEST) and end at 19:40 GMT (21:40 CEST), and is divided in two parts:
19:30-20:15 CEST Last preparations at Plesetsk, liftoff, and updates from ESA’s mission control in Darmstadt, Germany
20:15-21:10 CEST Break
21:10-21:40 CEST Updates from mission control in Darmstadt on separation and acquisition of signal
