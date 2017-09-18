Join us for #Sentinel5P launch

Are you passionate about our planet and interested in how satellites help to improve everyday lives and do you share your passion via social media? Then ESA’s next SocialSpace event is for you.

With the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite set for liftoff on 13 October at 09:27 GMT (11:27 CEST), we are inviting 25 social media users to apply to join us at the launch event at ESA’s European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk, ESTEC, the Netherlands.

It will be the place to be to enjoy the launch of Sentinel-5P. Invitees will have an exclusive insider's look at the incredible science, engineering, applications and businesses behind Copernicus, the world’s biggest Earth observation programme, and meet the experts who are making it happen.

Don’t miss your chance to snap, post, tweet, blog and share this experience with the world.

As a Sentinel-5P launch SocialSpace participant, you will have the opportunity to: meet ESA and European specialists on atmospheric monitoring, air pollution, receive special briefings and updates from ESA’s test centre experts, follow the launch via live video feed from Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and join a behind-the-scenes guided tour of ESTEC, ESA’s technical heart.

For active social media users

This event is designed for people who: have a keen interest in our planet and how satellites gather data, are active on multiple social media channels, platforms and tools to share information, regularly produce new content and make, share and reuse images, audio and video, can reach audiences using their social media channels and at offline venues such as presentations at schools, universities and clubs, and have previous postings that are respected and accurate.

Dates, times and venue

The SocialSpace will be held on Friday 13 October and start at 06:15 GMT (08:15 CEST). It will be held in ESTEC, about 35 km from Schiphol Airport and a 30-minute bus ride from Leiden.