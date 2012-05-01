Watch live: Sentinel-5P First Light event
Launched on 13 October, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite has delivered its first images of air pollution. These first results will be revealed at an event on 1 December at the DLR German Aerospace Center. Follow the event via live webstream, which starts at 09:30 GMT (10:30 CET).
Sentinel-5P will map pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and aerosols, all of which affect the air we breathe and our climate. Even at this early stage in the mission’s life, these first results exceed expectations. These exciting new images offer a taster of what’s in store once it has been fully commissioned for the task of mapping the entire planet every day with unprecedented accuracy, to take air-quality forecasting to a new level.
Event programme (all times in CET):
|10:30–10:50
|Welcome addresses by Stefan Dech from DLR and Josef Aschbacher, Director of ESA Earth Observation Programmes
|10:50–11:00
|Talk by Cristina Ananasso, Policy Officer at EC, about Copernicus, atmosphere and climate
|11.00–11:10
|Talk by Kevin McMullan, ESA’s Sentinel-5P Project Manager, about reaching ‘first light’
|11.10–11:35
|Diego Loyola from DLR and Pepijn Veefkind from KNMI talk about mission challenges and reveal the first findings
|11:35–11:45
|Explanations from ESA’s Claus Zehner and DLR’s Erhard Diedrich about the next steps
|11:45–12:15
|Q&A
