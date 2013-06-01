Watch live: Sentinel-5P launch

The air quality monitoring Sentinel-5P satellite is set for launch from Russia on 13 October at 09:27 GMT (11:27 CEST). Follow the launch via live webstream.

Sentinel-5P – the ‘P’ standing for ‘Precursor’ – is the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere. The satellite carries the state-of-the-art Tropomi instrument to map a multitude of trace gases such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, sulphur dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and aerosols – all of which affect the air we breathe and therefore our health, and our climate.

The satellite will be taken into orbit on a Rockot launcher from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.

The live webstream will begin at 09:00 GMT (11:00 CEST) and end at 11:30 GMT (13:30 CEST), with a break from 9:45 GMT (11:45 CEST) to 10:50 GMT (12:50 CEST).

Read more about Sentinel-5P.