Watch live: Space App Camp
Follow the presentation of projects from this year’s Space App Camp via live webstream from ESA’s establishment in Italy at 08:30–13:00 on 18 September.
The weeklong ‘camp’ gathers together app developers who work on ideas to bring Earth observation data – particularly coming from the Copernicus Sentinel satellites – to the everyday user through smartphones.
On Monday, the six groups will present their projects for apps that can be used in agriculture, environmental protection, lifestyle, tourism, health, ‘smart’ cities or transportation.
Programme (all times in CEST):
08:30–10:50 Presentation of apps
10:50–11:00 Break
11:00–11:15 Address by ESA Director General Jan Woerner
11:15–12:15 Presentation of apps
12:15–13:00 Presentation by former App Camp winners
