MetOp-C launch campaign kicks off

The MetOp-C launch campaign has kicked off with the first of three Antonovs landing at Cayenne Airport, French Guiana on 20 June.

The cargo aircraft transported 11 containers of equipment for ground support and IT-infrastructure, followed by the second, carrying the two main modules of the spacecraft a few days later. The third and final Antonov brought the solar array.

This is all in preparation for the launch of the third polar-orbiting satellite in the Meteorological Operational satellite programme. This programme was procured by ESA for Eumetsat, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.

The first two satellites were launched in 2006 and 2012. The launch of MetOp-C later this year will continue the success story of the most important set of sensors for weather prediction in space today.

Launching a new satellite every 5–6 years guarantees a continuous delivery of high-quality data for medium- and long-term weather forecasting and climate monitoring until at least 2023.