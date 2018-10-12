Φ-week live

We live in exciting times of rapid evolution for innovative Earth observation science and applications. Satellite data are becoming increasingly important to monitor and understand our planet and create new business opportunities for the new generation of data and digital entrepreneurs. Held on 12–16 November at ESA’s Earth observation centre in Frascati, Italy, Φ-week brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, start-ups and entrepreneurs with the space scientists and Earth observation researchers who are developing the potential space business ideas of tomorrow.

Selected sessions in this unique and exciting event are being streamed live, and from 14 November there will be simultaneous streaming – see programmes below.