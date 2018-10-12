Φ-week live
We live in exciting times of rapid evolution for innovative Earth observation science and applications. Satellite data are becoming increasingly important to monitor and understand our planet and create new business opportunities for the new generation of data and digital entrepreneurs. Held on 12–16 November at ESA’s Earth observation centre in Frascati, Italy, Φ-week brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, start-ups and entrepreneurs with the space scientists and Earth observation researchers who are developing the potential space business ideas of tomorrow.
Selected sessions in this unique and exciting event are being streamed live, and from 14 November there will be simultaneous streaming – see programmes below.
STREAMING 1
Programme (all times CET)
Monday 12 November
09:00–10:30 Opening Session – Space 4.0 and Earth Observation
11:30–12:30 Transformative Technologies for Space
14:00–15:30 Entrepreneurship and New Business Models
16:00–17:40 Innovation for Space
Tuesday 13 November
09:00–10:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 1
11:00–12:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 2
14:00–15:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 3
16:00–17:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 4
Wednesday 14 November
09:00–10:30 Future EO, part 1
11:00–12:30 Future EO, part 2
14:00–15:30 Future EO, part 3
16:00–18:00 Future EO, part 4
Thursday 15 November
09:00–10:45 Future EO, part 5
11:00–12:30 New Space Economy, part 1
14:00–15:30 New Space Economy, part 2
16:00–17:30 New Space Economy, part 3
Friday 16 November
09:00–10:30 New Space Economy, part 4
11:00–12:30 Round Table: Future EO
STREAMING 2
Wednesday 14 November
09:00–10:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 5
11:00–12:30 Artificial Intelligence for Earth Observation, part 6
14:00–15:30 Visualisation and Science Communication
16:00–18:00 Citizen Science
Thursday 15 November
09:00–10:30 Open Data, Tools and Virtual Labs
11:00–12:30 Data Cube
14:00–15:30 New Education
16:00–17:30 Research Infrastructure, part 1
Friday 16 November
09:00–10:30 Research Infrastructure, part 2
11:00–12:30 Research Infrastructure, part 3
12:30–13:00 Φ-week Summary
