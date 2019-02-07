Science key to taking the pulse of our planet

For some, the concept of ‘science’ may seem difficult or even boring, particularly if it was taught poorly at school. However, with all of us facing the consequences of a rapidly changing world, science is fundamental to implementing adaptation and mitigation strategies. Thanks to satellites delivering critical science, we are better placed than ever before to cope with the challenges ahead.

It goes without saying that the environment has a huge bearing on our quality of life. Clean air and the availability of freshwater and food are among the mere basics, and indeed among the UN’s sustainable development goals. But urban expansion, industrial growth and other aspects of modern living set against a backdrop of climate change and a rising global population are also high up on the list of global concerns.

Much of human history has been influenced directly or indirectly by Earth science. But one of the biggest scientific challenges we face today is to understand the intricacies of the Earth system and how humans are affecting the delicate balance of the natural world.

The vantage point of space provides a window on the world like no other, through which to understand and monitor our changing planet.