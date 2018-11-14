UNICEF and ɸ: Earth observation and innovation for the most vulnerable

Learning about Ebola

Every day, UNICEF works to help children that are victims of poverty, disease, conflict, migration and more. These problems are not only tragic, but also extremely complex. To further improve the way it works, UNICEF is taking a non-traditional approach by looking at breakthrough technology, Earth observation, big data and artificial intelligence.

At ESA’s ɸ-week event, Manuel Garcia-Herranz from UNICEF Innovation highlighted the scale of the problem, “In 2017, UNICEF responded to over 300 emergencies in over 100 countries.”

The problems that UNICEF faces are becoming ever more complicated.

For example, as people travel more, epidemics can easily turn into pandemics. The Ebola outbreak in 2014–15 is a clear example where the virus reached Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, and Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, and even Europe and the US.

Dr Garcia-Herranz noted, “Ebola is essentially a disease that starts in forested areas. We are currently fighting an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but it is getting dangerously close to neighbouring countries.

“While the country is making enormous efforts to digitise information, the fact is there are very few data in places like this. Responders need geo-spatial information to know where to place resources.