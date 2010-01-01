Watch live: Opening of Swarm and CryoSat Science Meetings
Follow the joint opening session for the Swarm and CryoSat Science Meetings live via webstream from Banff, Canada, on 20 March at 16:30 CET.
Scientists are convening in Banff to discuss the latest results coming from the three-satellite Swarm mission on Earth’s magnetic field, as well as new information on the planet’s changing ice masses from the CryoSat satellite.
Hosted by the Canadian Space Agency, the event also brings together the heads of the two largest Earth observation programmes in the world: from ESA and NASA.
The live webstream will begin at 16:30 CET and conclude at about 19:00 CET.
Programme
Welcome address by:
Sylvain Laporte, President of the Canadian Space Agency
Josef Aschbacher, Director of ESA’s Earth Observation Programmes
Michael Freilich, Director of NASA’s Earth Science Division
Professor Ed McCauley, Vice President of the University of Calgary
Followed by keynote address:
The Citizen Scientist - A New Era by Eric Franck Donovan
Understanding polar regions with CryoSat by Andrew Shepherd
The International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics by Michael Sideris
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!