Watch live: Opening of Swarm and CryoSat Science Meetings

Follow the joint opening session for the Swarm and CryoSat Science Meetings live via webstream from Banff, Canada, on 20 March at 16:30 CET.

Scientists are convening in Banff to discuss the latest results coming from the three-satellite Swarm mission on Earth’s magnetic field, as well as new information on the planet’s changing ice masses from the CryoSat satellite.

Hosted by the Canadian Space Agency, the event also brings together the heads of the two largest Earth observation programmes in the world: from ESA and NASA.

The live webstream will begin at 16:30 CET and conclude at about 19:00 CET.

Programme

Welcome address by:

Sylvain Laporte, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Josef Aschbacher, Director of ESA’s Earth Observation Programmes

Michael Freilich, Director of NASA’s Earth Science Division

Professor Ed McCauley, Vice President of the University of Calgary

Followed by keynote address:

The Citizen Scientist - A New Era by Eric Franck Donovan

Understanding polar regions with CryoSat by Andrew Shepherd

The International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics by Michael Sideris