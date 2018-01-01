Asteroid Day webcasts
Watch live on 29 and 30 June
Two webcasts on two days!
- On 29 June, at 12:00 CEST, watch the 6-hour live global Asteroid Day webcast from Luxembourg
- On 30 June, at 13:00 CEST, watch the 2-hour live ESA/ESO Asteroid Day webcast from ESO Supernova, Garching, Germany
|30 June 13:00 CEST
|
On 30 June, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and ESA will team up to produce a packed webcast, streamed live from the new ESO Supernova Planetarium and Visitor Centre in Munich, from 13:00 CEST. Bookmark this page so that you can be a part of Asteroid Day 2018.
|29 June 12:00 CEST
|
On 29 June, Brian Cox returns to host the first-ever 48-hour global broadcast about asteroids & space. Bringing together asteroid experts from ESA and many other agencies and institutions, astronauts including ESA's Matthias Maurer, policy makers and celebrities. Note: this 6-hour live segment will be repeated on June 30 and July 1.
