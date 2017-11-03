European Space Week starts today in Estonia

View of Tallinn

When is the last time you used space technology? Probably a matter of minutes ago, if you took bearings on your phone, checked the weather or withdrew money. Starting today, European Space Week celebrates space for the rest of us – as a source of services, jobs and business opportunities.

Hosted in Talinn, Estonia, 3–9 November, European Space Week is bringing together space stakeholders, companies and visionaries, including ESA Director General Jan Woerner.

The Space Week includes a hackathon, conferences, an information day on space-themed elements of the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and development programme, a space exhibition and the opening of ESA’s latest business incubator.

Prof. Woerner joins high-level speakers such as Elżbieta Bieńkowska, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises; Urve Palo, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia; and Carlo des Dorides, Executive Director of the European Global Navigation Satellite System Agency.