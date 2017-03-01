ESA’s Hertz chamber used for radio testing of large antennas and satellites, taken by photographer Gregor Sailer as part of his Mars Series, which has been awarded at the European Architectural Photography Prize 2017.

Part of ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands, the metal-walled ‘Hybrid European Radio Frequency and Antenna Test Zone’ chamber is shut off from all external influences.

Its internal walls are studded with radio-absorbing ‘anechoic’ foam pyramids, allowing radio-frequency testing without any distorting reflections.

Gregor Sailer photographed the Agency’s technical centre last year as part of his Mars Series, with the cooperation of ESA and Airbus Defence and Space. For more information on the photographer and his work, visit his website: http://www.gregorsailer.com/

Credits: Gregor Sailer