Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

Magnetic tug nears derelict satellite

Derelict satellites could in future be grappled and removed from key orbits around Earth with a space tug using magnetic forces.

This same magnetic attraction or repulsion is also being considered as a safe method for multiple satellites to maintain close formations in space.

Such satellite swarms are being considered for future astronomy or Earth-observing missions – if their relative positions can stay stable they could act as a single giant telescope.

To combat space debris, interest is growing in plucking entire satellites from space. The biggest challenge is to grapple and secure such uncontrolled, rapidly tumbling objects, typically of several tonnes.

Multiple techniques are being investigated, including robotic arms, nets and harpoons.

Now researcher Emilien Fabacher of the Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l’Espace, part of the University of Toulouse in France, has added another method to the list: magnetic grappling.