Intel acquires ESA incubator company

There are thousands of drone companies out there, but Intel has chosen to acquire Mavinci, a start-up from one of ESA’s business incubators in Germany that has developed an easy-to-use system for land surveillance.

“They focus on precision payloads for construction and inspections,” noted Anil Nanduri, heading Intel’s drone business.

“They have best-in-class mission planning software for terrain mapping. You can very quickly create a mission for a specific job.”

The company will work with Ascending Technologies, also acquired by Intel, to expand Intel’s business with commercial customers in agriculture, insurance, construction and mining.

Ascending Technologies develops artificial intelligence for unmanned aerial vehicles to avoid collisions.