Top tomatoes thanks to Mars missions

Next time you eat a tomato or sweet pepper, take a closer look, because there’s a good chance that its healthy appearance is thanks to one of US President Barack Obama’s speeches and ESA research for sending people on long space missions.

Inspired by an Obama speech in 2010 on human missions to Mars, Dutch company Groen Agro Control started investigating the best way to grow and fertilise plants in space, and whether that could also lead to improving the growth of vegetables on Earth.

“In space, you can fertilise plants only with the minerals you take with you, but you still want them to produce the best possible crops,” explains the company’s Lex de Boer.

“Ideally, you would also use the water that evaporates from the plants as a source of drinking water, with the minimum amount of purification. That means you have to apply doses of each mineral extremely carefully, so that as little as possible ends up unused in the drain water.”