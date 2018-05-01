Activities surrounding the departure of ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the joint ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission to Mercury, from ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands to Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
The video features the final preparations of the MPO in the ESA cleanroom, including removal of ground support equipment from a science instrument, and sealing the module inside its shipping container. The containers travelled by road to Amsterdam Schiphol airport, where they boarded an Antonov cargo plane for transport to French Guiana.
Three additional cargo planes carried JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter and ESA’s Mercury Transfer Module, along with the spacecraft solar arrays, sunshield, and essential ground support equipment to the Spaceport.
The upcoming launch window is open 5 October – 29 November 2018.
A packed Antonov cargo plane, carrying elements of the ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission from Amsterdam Schiphol airport in the Netherlands, to Kourou, French Guiana.
ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission leaves Europe in an Antonov cargo plane for Kourou, French Guiana.
ESA's Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission arrives in Kourou, French Guiana for launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport.
ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission arrives in Kourou, French Guiana for launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport.
The shipping container is lifted from ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission after arriving at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou for launch preparations.
The shipping container is lifted from ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission after arriving at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou for launch preparations.
ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission arrives at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou for launch preparations.
JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission is unpacked at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou.
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!