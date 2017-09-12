How to follow Cassini’s end of mission

The international Cassini mission reaches its dramatic finale this Friday by plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere, concluding 13-years of exploration around the ringed planet.

Here’s when to follow events broadcast by NASA via https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive this week (dates and times below are given in GMT/CEST; all times subject to change).

You can also watch the live stream on this page:

(Note that other broadcasts will play here outside of the below times)