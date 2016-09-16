Watch Gaia first data release media briefing
Replay of the media briefing on the first data release from ESA’s Gaia mission on 14 September.
The media briefing provided examples of the performance of the satellite and its science data, and highlighted the research that can be done with this first data release.
Programme outline
09:30–09:40 GMT/11:30–11:40 CEST
Alvaro Gimenez, Director of Science, ESA:
Astrometry with Gaia at the very core of ESA’s Science Programme
09:40–09:50 GMT/11:40–11:50 CEST
Fred Jansen, ESA Gaia Mission Manager:
Operating at the limits of precision
09:50–10:00 GMT/11:50–12:00 CEST
Timo Prusti, ESA Gaia Project Scientist:
Gaia on the way to the most precise map of our galaxy
10:00–10:10 GMT/12:00–12:10 CEST
Anthony Brown, Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium, Leiden University:
A first exploration of the Gaia sky
10:10–10:20 GMT/12:10-12:20 CEST
Antonella Vallenari, Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium, Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), Astronomical Observatory of Padua:
Gaia’s view of the nearby star clusters
10:20–10:30 GMT/12:20-12:30 CEST
Gisella Clementini, Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium Member of Coordination Unit 7, Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), Astronomical Observatory of Bologna:
Gaia and the distance ladder
10:30–11:00 GMT/12:30–13:00 CEST
Question and Answer sessions and opportunity for individual interviews
Last update: 16 September 2016
