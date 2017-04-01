Artist’s impression of the BepiColombo spacecraft at Mercury. The mission comprises ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (foreground) and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (background).
The image of Mercury was taken by NASA’s Messenger spacecraft.
The Mercury Transfer Module (foreground, with two large solar wings) carries the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (middle, with one solar wing pointing up) and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (hidden inside the solar shield, on the far side) to Mercury.
Artist’s impression of the BepiColombo ‘stack’ as seen from above. JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter can be seen inside the sunshield at the top of the stack, with ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter below. The Mercury Transfer Module is at the bottom.
ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter, with the Sun-facing side of the solar array (left) visible. The flat panel at the right is the radiator. The main instrument panel that faces towards Mercury is out of view in this orientation.
JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, with magnetometer mast and antennas visible. The spacecraft is shown from the side with a view of the top panel in this orientation.
JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, with magnetometer mast and antennas visible. The spacecraft is shown with a view of the bottom panel in this orientation.
Exploded view of the BepiColombo spacecraft components. From bottom to top these are: the Mercury Transfer Module, Mercury Planetary Orbiter, Sunshield and Interface Structure, and Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter. The spacecraft are shown with solar arrays and instruments deployed.
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!