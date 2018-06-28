New launch date for James Webb Space Telescope

After completion of an independent review, a new launch date for the James Webb Space Telescope has been announced: 30 March 2021.

"The James Webb Space Telescope is the most ambitious and complex astronomical project ever built, and bringing it to life is a long, meticulous process. The wait will be a little longer now but the breakthrough science that it will enable is absolutely worth it," says Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science.

Following an internal inquiry earlier this year, NASA established an Independent Review Board to assess progress on the James Webb Space Telescope – a collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency.

The board evaluated a number of factors, from the technical challenges to remaining tasks leading to launch, and has unanimously recommended that development on the project should continue.

The Webb is an unprecedented endeavour in space science, requiring utmost ingenuity in both the scientific and technical domains. Several new technologies have been developed and mastered to make its distinctive features possible, including the deployable nature of the observatory, which will carry the largest mirror ever flown into space, and the low-temperatures needed to operate its infrared instruments that will peer farther and deeper into our cosmic origins.