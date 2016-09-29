OSIRIS wide-angle camera image taken at 11:49 GMT on 29 September 2016, when Rosetta was 22.9 km from Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko.
On 30 September, Rosetta descends to the surface of the comet, targeting a region on the small comet's lobe.
OSIRIS wide-angle camera image taken at 17:49 GMT on 29 September 2016, when Rosetta was 22.8 km from Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko. The image scale is 2.17m/pixel.
Single frame enhanced NavCam image taken on 29 September 2016 at 22:53 GMT, when Rosetta was 20 km from the centre of the nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The scale at the surface is about 1.7 m/pixel and the image measures about 1.7 km across.
Single frame enhanced NavCam image taken on 29 September 2016 at 23:25 GMT, when Rosetta was 19.4 km from the centre of the nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The scale at the surface is about 1.7 m/pixel and the image measures about 1.7 km across.
Single frame enhanced NavCam image taken on 29 September 2016 at 23:56 GMT, when Rosetta was 18.7 km from the centre of the nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The scale at the surface is about 1.6 m/pixel and the image measures about 1.6 km across.
Single frame enhanced NavCam image taken on 30 September 2016 at 00:27 GMT, when Rosetta was 18.1 km from the centre of the nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The scale at the surface is about 1.5 m/pixel and the image measures about 1.6 km across.
Single frame enhanced NavCam image taken on 30 September 2016 at 00:59 GMT, when Rosetta was 17.4 km from the centre of the nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, about 15.4 km from the surface. The scale at the surface is about 1.5 m/pixel and the image measures about 1.5 km across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 01:20 GMT from an altitude of about 16 km above the surface during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 30 cm/pixel and the image measures about 614 m across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS wide-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 02:17 GMT from an altitude of about 15.5 km above the surface during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 1.56 m/pixel and the image measures about 3.2 km across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 05:25 GMT from an altitude of about 11.7 km during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 22 cm/pixel and the image measures about 450 m across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 06:53 GMT from an altitude of about 8.9 km during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 17 cm/pixel and the image measures about 350 m across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 08:18 GMT from an altitude of about 5.8 km during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 11 cm/pixel and the image measures about 225 m across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 08:21 GMT during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 11 cm/pixel and the image measures about 225 m across.
Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera captured this image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at 10:14 GMT from an altitude of about 1.2 km during the spacecraft’s final descent on 30 September.
The image scale is about 2.3 cm/pixel and the image measures about 33 m across.
UPDATED
Rosetta's last image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, taken with the OSIRIS wide-angle camera shortly before impact, at an estimated altitude of about 20 m above the surface.
The initially reported 51 m was based on the predicted impact time. Now that this has been confirmed, and following additional information and timeline reconstruction, the estimated distance is now thought to be around 20 metres, and analysis is ongoing
The image scale is about 2 mm/pixel and the image measures about 96 cm across.
