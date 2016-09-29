OSIRIS wide-angle camera image taken at 11:49 GMT on 29 September 2016, when Rosetta was 22.9 km from Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko.

On 30 September, Rosetta descends to the surface of the comet, targeting a region on the small comet's lobe.

Credits: ESA/Rosetta/MPS for OSIRIS Team MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/SSO/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA