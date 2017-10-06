To Mars with ESA and the Guggenheim Bilbao

ESA and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, with the BBK Foundation, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Spanish arts centre with a performance of Chasmata, a journey to Mars through contemporary art, music and architecture. Monday’s concert can be seen online starting at 18:30 GMT (20:30 CEST).

At the heart of the performance are the results and images from ESA’s Mars Express, which has been orbiting the planet since 2003. The concert also involves ESA astronauts Paolo Nespoli and Pedro Duque.

Projections of Mars have been provided by ESA, the Andalusian Institute of Astronomy in Spain, and the UK’s Imperial College and University of Leicester.