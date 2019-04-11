Europe’s institutions consider Ariane 6 and Vega-C

Support for European institutional customers

ESA and Arianespace are giving full support to European institutional customers to launch their missions on Ariane 6 and Vega-C.

Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Space Transportation and Stéphane Israël, CEO at Arianespace welcomed about 100 attendees to a conference last week on Ariane 6 and Vega-C at ESA-ESTEC in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

In-depth information on the status of development of Europe’s next-generation launchers, and answers to mission specific technical questions, led to productive two-way discussions and follow-up splinter sessions.

Ariane 6 and Vega-C, which will debut next year, will see their activities strongly boosted by institutional missions during the transition phase of 2020–2023.

Ariane 6’s maiden flight has already been earmarked for the launch of OneWeb’s constellation satellites, and Vega-C for the launch of LARES. Three European institutional contracts have already been signed for Ariane 6 and Vega-C launch services, with others expected in the coming months.