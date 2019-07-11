Flight VV15: Mission failure
11 July 2019
Approximately two minutes after the Vega launcher’s liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana, a launcher anomaly occurred shortly after ignition of the Zefiro 23 second stage – leading to the premature end of the mission.
Data analyses are in progress to clarify the reasons for this failure.
An independent inquiry commission will be set up in the coming hours.
Please see arianespace.com for the latest updates.
