The microsatellite has completed its environmental tests at Centre Spatial de Liège

ESAIL undergoes its final preparations for launch

The ESAIL microsatellite developed under ESA’s programme for tracking ships at sea is going through its final tests ahead of launch.

ESAIL has successfully completed its environmental testing campaign, which was performed in just five weeks in the specialised facilities of Centre Spatial de Liège in Belgium.

The satellite was exposed to mechanical vibrations simulating the violence of a rocket launch, as well as to the extreme temperatures and vacuum similar to those it will experience in its near Earth orbital environment.

The solar generators and antennas were also deployed to confirm the mechanisms performance after the rough mechanical and thermal vacuum test.