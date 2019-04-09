European quantum communications network takes shape

Today’s interconnected world is ever more vulnerable to cyberattacks, emphasising the importance of secure encryption to protect Europe’s critical infrastructure and communications. An agreement forged today between the European Commission and the European Space Agency marks the first steps towards creating a highly secure, pan-European quantum communication infrastructure.

The development of terrestrial components of the quantum communication infrastructure will be under the responsibility of the EC’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

It would comprise a series of quantum communication networks, linking institutional users and their critical infrastructures, and sensitive communication and data sites in Europe.

The space-based component, known as SAGA (Security And cryptoGrAphic mission), would be developed under ESA’s responsibility and consists of satellite quantum communication systems with pan-European reach.