Satellites paint a detailed picture of maritime activity

ESA has helped coastal authorities to track up to 70% more ships and pick up nearly three times more ship positions via satellite than was possible before.

Large cargo vessels and passenger ships are required to carry Automatic Identification System equipment. It transmits the course and speed as well as identification and position information to other vessels and shore stations.

Originally developed to prevent collisions, it now also tracks ships to help prevent pollution, aid in the movement of dangerous goods, and promote routine surveillance.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration is using the information to manage the national coast and waters for safety, emergency and transport planning.